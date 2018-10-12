Pavlopoulos, Steinmeier to visit Kalamata on Friday

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos are to visit Kalamata in the Peloponnese on Friday on the second day of the German leader's official visit to Greece.

Pavlopoulos will also accompany Steinmeier and his wife on a tour of Ancient Messini ahead of a ceremony at Kalamata's old city hall where Steinmeier is to be awarded a golden key to the city.

October 12, 1944, was the day that Athens was liberated from German occupation and is considered as the end of the Nazi occupation of Greece.

On Thursday, following talks with Steinmeier in Athens, Pavlopoulos broached the issue of war reparations from Germany, saying that Greece's demands are "legally valid." Steinemeier did not comment on the demands but noted that his country still held the "moral and political guilt" for crimes committed during the occupation.

German authorities have stated repeatedly that they consider the matter closed.

