Yeni Safak: Greece, Egypt EEZ plan 'invasion from Crete'

In the wake of this week's trilateral meeting between the leaders of Greece, Egypt and Greece about the delineation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Greece and Egypt, Turkey's pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak has warned of an "invasion" from Crete and the "strangulation" of Turkey in the Mediterranean.

According to the Turkish daily, Athens and Cairo aim to demarcate a broad marine zone starting southeast of Crete that will drastically curb Turkey's prospects in the Mediterranean.

The plan would "condemn" Turkey to around 41 cubic kilometers, noting that the country is entitled to triple that area with a zone that borders Egypt's EEZ, separating Greece from Cyprus, the newspaper said.

It added that Turkey should coordinate with Libya to scupper the plans of Greece and Egypt.