Tsipras to meet Putin in Moscow on December 7

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 7, it emerged yesterday.

The trip has been planned amid a deterioration of ties between Athens and Moscow following a diplomatic spat in the summer that led to the expulsion of diplomats from both capitals.

Earlier this week Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that preparations have gotten under way for a visit to Moscow by Tsipras expected in the first half of December.

Tsipras is to visit the Russian capital following an invitation by Putin. 

