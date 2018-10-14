Athens Philharmonia | Athens | October 16

The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra, a new ensemble which has already won over listeners thanks to its strong stage and studio presence, returns to the Athens Concert Hall under the baton of Byron Fidetzis and featuring Vassilis Varvaresos on the piano, with a program featuring three works representative of the symphonic genius of Franz Liszt. Tickets cost 8-25 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr