Beer Fest | Athens | October 13 & 14

The fifth installment of the Zythognosia beer festival takes place at Zappeion Hall in central Athens on Saturday and Sunday, featuring hundreds of high-quality craft beers from different parts of the world. There will be tastings, presentations and lots of food courtesy of pop-up restaurants. Doors are open from noon to 9 p.m. and admission costs 12 euros for both days.

Zappeion Hall, Vassilissis Olgas Avenue,

Syntagma