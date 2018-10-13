Ankara: claims at summit by Greek, Egyptian, Cypriot leaders 'unwarranted'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is seen in a file photo.

A spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed dismay at what it described as "unwarranted" claims made during a joint meeting of Cypriot, Egyptian and Greek leaders last week that focused on the delineation of the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of Greece and Egypt.

"We are dismayed by the unwarranted claims against Turkey in the Joint Declaration published following the closure of Greece-Egypt-Greek Cypriot Administration trilateral summit meeting held on 10 October 2018, in Elounda, a city in the island of Crete, Greece," Hami Aksoy said.

The statement accused Greek Cypriots of committing "atrocities" and described Turkey's invasion in 1974 as a "peace operation."

"Turkey will resolutely continue to preserve its rights and interests emanating from the fact that Turkish Cypriots are co-owners of the island," Aksoy said.

He added that "those who are taking steps in the region to the detriment of the legitimate rights and interests" of Turkey and the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus "and those who try to ignore Turkey in the region, will never achieve their goals."

Earlier this week Turkey's pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak has warned of an "invasion" from Crete and the "cornering" of Turkey in the Mediterranean.

According to the Turkish daily, Athens and Cairo aim to demarcate a broad marine zone starting southeast of Crete that will drastically curb Turkey's prospects in the Mediterranean.