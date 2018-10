Two police officers are among nine suspects detained on Saturday in connection with a large cross-border drug dealing racket believed to have been supplying cocaine and cannabis in several Greek cities.



A total of 11 people have been identified as suspected members of the racket, including eight Albanian nationals.



Of the two police officers alleged to be implicated one is a member of the Greek Police’s organized crime squad, according to sources, while the second is based at the Grevena police precinct.



The ringleader is believed to be an Albanian national who is being sought by the authorities on both sides of the border.



A police search on a house in northern Attica believed to have been used by the racket turned up quantities of narcotics and guns.