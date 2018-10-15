Ancient War Machines | Athens | To December 31

The Kostas Kotsanas Museum of Ancient Greek Technology presents a new exhibition of full-scale operating models of some of the innovative war machines built by the ancient Greeks that changed the ways battles were fought, including battering rams, catapults and armored vehicles. The show runs through December 31. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Museum of Ancient Greek Technology, 6 Pindarou & Academias, Kolonaki, tel 211.411.0044