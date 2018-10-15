Spain’s Holocaust Response | Thessaloniki | To October 19

The Museum of Byzantine Culture and the Spanish Embassy present “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty: The Spanish Foreign Service’s Humanitarian Response to the Holocaust” through October 19. The exhibition showcases the heroic efforts of Spanish Foreign Service officials – often going against the country’s official policy – to save the lives of Sephardic Jews threatened with extermination in World War II. Thanks to the efforts of Spanish diplomats in Greece and elsewhere, thousands of Jews whose families hailed from Spain were spared from the Nazi death camps by finding refuge in Spain. The exhibition also pays special tribute to Consul General Sebastian de Romero Radigales, who offered Spanish nationality to Sephardic Jews living in Thessaloniki and of Athens, saving them from almost certain death. Opening hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.



Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou, tel 2313.306.400, www.mbp.gr