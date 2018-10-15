A group of about 50 self-styled anarchists firebombed a police van and other vehicles parked near the police station in Omonia, in central Athens, on Monday night, in an attack that left four police officers with minor injuries.



The assailants hurled around 40 home-made petrol bombs at the van and then reportedly fled towards Exarchia.

Four police officers suffered minor injuries in the raid and were transferred to a military hospital for treatment -- two with scratches and the other two with breathing problems.

The hail of Molotov cocktails damaged the outside of the police precinct, as well as five parked cars and three patrol vehicles.