MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Greek special forces join cross-border hijack exercise

  • ekam_web

TAGS: Crime

Members of Greece’s elite counterterrorism unit EKAM and their counterparts from Bulgaria, Romania and Cyprus participate in a joint exercise simulating the hijacking of a bus in Greece that crossed through Bulgaria and ended up in Romania. The exercise, pictures of which were released by the Hellenic Police Monday, was carried out last Tuesday and Wednesday under the code name Atlas Common Challenge 2018. Similar simulations were carried out in parallel in other European countries as part of the bloc’s Atlas network, an association of the European Union’s police units. [Hellenic Police]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 