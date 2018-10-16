Greek special forces join cross-border hijack exercise

Members of Greece’s elite counterterrorism unit EKAM and their counterparts from Bulgaria, Romania and Cyprus participate in a joint exercise simulating the hijacking of a bus in Greece that crossed through Bulgaria and ended up in Romania. The exercise, pictures of which were released by the Hellenic Police Monday, was carried out last Tuesday and Wednesday under the code name Atlas Common Challenge 2018. Similar simulations were carried out in parallel in other European countries as part of the bloc’s Atlas network, an association of the European Union’s police units. [Hellenic Police]