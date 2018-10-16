Opposition slams gov’t over anarchist attack on Athens police station

Greek opposition parties have criticized the leftist-led government over a late Monday attack by self-styled anarchists against a police station in Omonia in central Athens that left four officers injured.



New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos slammed the administration’s “culture of tolerance toward lawless behavior.”



“Violence and insecurity are taking a serious toll on our daily life and our freedom,” Koumoutsakos said.



The centrist Movement for Change (KINAL) deplored the incident as an “insolent provocation,” adding that the activity of anti-establishment groups has grown rampant under the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks (ANEL) coalition.



In a statement posted on Facebook, the union of Athens police officers condemned the attack saying it was organized by “well-known and pampered” perpetrators.



Officers have planned a rally outside the Omonia police station at 12 p.m. Tuesday.



A group of about 50 self-styled anarchists firebombed a police van and other vehicles parked near the police station. The assailants hurled around 40 home-made petrol bombs at the van and then reportedly fled towards Exarchia.



Four police officers suffered minor injuries in the raid and were transferred to a military hospital for treatment – two with scratches and the other two with breathing problems.

The hail of Molotov cocktails damaged the outside of the police precinct, as well as five parked cars and three patrol vehicles.