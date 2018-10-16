Turkey a destabilizing force, Greek chief of staff says during US visit

The chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, on Monday stressed Turkey’s aggressive behavior in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, saying it has a destabilizing effect on international security.



The Greek chief of staff, who is on a visit to the United States, was speaking during a round table discussion organized by the Washington-based Atlantic Council think tank in cooperation with the American Hellenic Institute (AHI).



Apostolakis on Monday also met with Greece’s ambassador in Washington, Haris Lalacos.



On Tuesday, he is scheduled to attend the third annual “Counter-Violent Extremist Organizations” conference for military commanders in Washington.