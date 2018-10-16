ND chief visits Omonia police station, vows to fight crime

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed to enhance public security and crack down on crime if New Democracy comes to power.



He was speaking during a visit to the police station near Omonia Square in central Athens which was attacked by self-styled anarchists late Monday. Four police officers were injured in the raid.



“We express our solidarity with the men and women of Greek Police who are on a daily basis targeted by criminal gangs,” Mitsotakis said.



“There can be no well-being if there is no security,” he added.

A group of about 50 individuals firebombed a police van and other vehicles parked near the police station. The assailants hurled around 40 home-made petrol bombs at the van and then reportedly fled towards Exarchia.

New Democracy and other opposition parties condemned the attack and criticized the government for failing to combat widespread lawlessness.