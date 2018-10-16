Greek PM calls for unity

During a meeting of his cabinet Tuesday, leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his ministers to commit that they will never back right-wing efforts to overthrow the government over the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).



Supporting a possible censure motion tabled by New Democracy opposition, said Tsipras would mean to undermine economic recovery as the country emerges from the bailout programs.



On Monday, FYROM’s parliament started to debate the constitutional amendments needed to change the country’s name to “Republic of North Macedonia.”