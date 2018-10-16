Kremlin ‘concerned’ over church row

One day after the Russian Orthodox Church said it had decided to sever links with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in protest over its endorsement of Ukraine’s request for an “autocephalous” church, Kremlin voiced concern over developments, while expressing the hope that the interests of the Russian clergy will be honored.



“Certainly, we are watching very carefully and with great concern how relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate are developing. This arouses our concerns,” Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by TASS agency as telling reporters Tuesday.



“We hope that still common sense will prevail but at the same time we certainly hope that all interests of the Russian Orthodox Church will be honored,” he reportedly said.