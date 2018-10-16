Mouse on Mars | Athens | October 22

St Paul’s Anglican Church presents Mouse on Mars, one of Germany’s most defining and versatile electronic music duos, who will present an audiovisual show of their work – a blend of genres including IDM, dub, krautrock, breakbeat and ambient – featuring live instrumentation on strings, horns, drums, bass and guitar. Organized by Arte Atene and Groove Productions, the performance takes place on Monday, October 22, starting at 8.30 p.m. Tickets, which are selling out fast, cost 18 euros at www.ticketservices.gr or by calling 210.723.4567.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,

Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906