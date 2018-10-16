Grotesque | Thessaloniki | To November 25

The Teloglion Fine Arts Foundation presents a series of sculptures, engravings, illustrations and experimental films by the acclaimed Greek artist Michalis Arfaras that explore the notion of the grotesque by drawing on themes from ancient Greek art and mythology. The show runs through November 25. Opening hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Teloglion Fine Arts Foundation, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou,

tel 2310.247.111, www.teloglion.gr