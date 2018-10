Russian firm Gazpromneft-Lubricants on Tuesday reported an increase in its presence in the Greek market, as the significant rise in demand by some 50 percent is expected to take sales volumes up to 1,200 tons in total this year.



The company’s consistent approach toward regional business is driving the uplift in Gazpromneft and G-Energy product sales: Strong support in promotion activities along with the G-Energy Service project’s further development have supported the operation of three independent partner service stations in Athens, with two more to start in the capital by end-2018.



“Greece is one of the most promising sales markets in Europe. In just a few years of operation we have managed to [increase] brand awareness and loyalty for our products and G-Energy Service stations,” said Roman Zimovets, deputy general director for marketing and strategic development at Gazpromneft-Lubricants.



“Promotion activities with communication support through the internet, social media and sales points result in double or triple increase in sales,” he added.