Spring Torrents | Thessaloniki | To February 24

The State Museum of Contemporary Art presents “Spring Torrents,” a double bill that explores social movements in two very different parts of the world – Russia and the United States – at two very different times – the early and mid-20th century. The show comprises posters from the collection of Alexander Tzonis and Liane Lefaivre from the Harvard strike in the spring of 1969, when students occupied the university’s administration building for three days in protest at the escalation of the Vietnam War, as well as work from the Russian avant-garde from the famed Costakis Collection. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



State Museum of Contemporary Art, 21 Kolokotroni, Lazariston Monastery, Stavroupoli, tel 2310.589.143, www.greekstatemuseum.com