Drugs confiscated in crackdown in downtown Athens

Drug enforcement officers have seized more than 100 grams of cocaine, nearly 1.5 kilograms of marijuana and over 1,000 euros in cash during an operation in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Exarchia.

Seven people were also arrested in the crackdown on dealers who are active in Exarchia Square and the surrounding streets, and faced a prosecutors on Wednesday.

Officers also confiscated two motorcycles, one of which had been reported stolen.