Action Aid Event | Athens | October 19 & 20

Action Aid Hellas celebrates 20 years of working against poverty and injustice with a special event titled “Be the Change” at the Syntagma Square metro station. The event is aimed at informing the public of its myriad charitable and humanitarian efforts in different parts of the world and showcasing the efforts of individuals to change their lives and those of the people around them. It also includes a photography exhibition. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To find out more about the organization and its work, visit www.actionaid.gr.