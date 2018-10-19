NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tusk welcomes FYROM parliament vote on name change

TAGS: Politics, Diplomacy

European Council President Donald Tusk has welcomed the approval by the parliament in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) of a proposal to change the country’s name, bringing the long-standing dispute with Greece one step close to been settled.

“With one voice, you are one big step closer to taking your rightful place in our trans-Atlantic community,” Tusk said in a tweet in the local language.

