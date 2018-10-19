NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

NATO chief urges FYROM to ‘seize historic opportunity’

TAGS: Politics, Diplomacy

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has hailed the result of a parliamentary vote in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) that greenlighted the process for renaming the Balkan country – a condition for its membership of NATO and the EU.

“I welcome the vote by [the] parliament in Skopje on the proposed constitutional changes. It's up to the government and [the] political leaders to complete [the] national procedures on the name agreement and seize this historic opportunity to bring the country into NATO,” the alliance chief said in a tweet.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 