NATO chief urges FYROM to ‘seize historic opportunity’

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has hailed the result of a parliamentary vote in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) that greenlighted the process for renaming the Balkan country – a condition for its membership of NATO and the EU.



“I welcome the vote by [the] parliament in Skopje on the proposed constitutional changes. It's up to the government and [the] political leaders to complete [the] national procedures on the name agreement and seize this historic opportunity to bring the country into NATO,” the alliance chief said in a tweet.

I welcome the vote by parliament in #Skopje on the proposed constitutional changes. It's up to the government & political leaders to complete national procedures on the name agreement & seize this historic opportunity to bring the country into #NATO. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 19, 2018