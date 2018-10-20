Erdogan says Turkey will take 'necessary measures' in east Med, if needed

Turkey will take all "necessary measures" to protect its interests in the Eastern Mediterranean if needed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, as a Turkish research vessel remained within Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone and near Greece’s continental shelf.



Asked by Turkish journalists to comment on the alleged harassment of Barbaros from a Greek frigate, Erdogan said he was informed on the incident from Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar during his return flight from an official visit to Moldava.



Akar reportedly said the “problems started” because Greeks have delineated their own sea borders, adding that those lines are not correct. [Kathimerini Cyprus]