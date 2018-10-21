NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Canadian Embassy to remain closed Monday in wake of attack

TAGS: Crime, Diplomacy

The Canadian Embassy in Athens will be closed to the public on Monday after coming under attack by a self-styled anarchist group on Sunday.

The incident took place at 6.10 a.m. on Sunday morning in the quiet northern suburb of Halandri and saw a group of some 10 attackers smash the embassy's entrance with sledgehammers, as well as splashing red and black paint onto the facade.

A security guard called the police, but the perpetrators had fled before any arrests could be made.

The attack was later claimed by the anarchist group Rouvikonas, which said in a post on an anarchist website that it was in reaction to the activities of a Canadian mining company in northern Greece.

The embassy advised members of the public seeking consular assistance on Monday to call tel 210.727.3400 during regular working hours. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 