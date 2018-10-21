Canadian Embassy to remain closed Monday in wake of attack

The Canadian Embassy in Athens will be closed to the public on Monday after coming under attack by a self-styled anarchist group on Sunday.

The incident took place at 6.10 a.m. on Sunday morning in the quiet northern suburb of Halandri and saw a group of some 10 attackers smash the embassy's entrance with sledgehammers, as well as splashing red and black paint onto the facade.

A security guard called the police, but the perpetrators had fled before any arrests could be made.

The attack was later claimed by the anarchist group Rouvikonas, which said in a post on an anarchist website that it was in reaction to the activities of a Canadian mining company in northern Greece.

The embassy advised members of the public seeking consular assistance on Monday to call tel 210.727.3400 during regular working hours.