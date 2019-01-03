Women in Neohellenic Painting | Athens | To February 3

In collaboration with the National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum, the B&M Theocharakis Foundation presents “Women in Neohellenic Painting,” an exhibition of works mainly from the collections of the National Technical University of Athens. Women have been a source of inspiration for artists throughout history, and this show offers a fascinating portrayal of how Greek society’s view of women altered from the second half of the 19th century to the middle of the 20th, through the eyes of artists. Major Greek artists, such as Theodoros Vryzakis, Nikiforos Lytras, Spyridon Prosalentis, Nikolaos Gyzis, Georgios Jakobides, Symeon Savvidis, Iakovos Rizos and Theodoros Rallis, among others, highlight the position of women in Greek society and social stereotypes in the period leading up to the fin de siecle. From the beginning of the 20th century, the exhibition reveals not only the arrival of Modernism in art but also the more subtle changes in the lives of Greek women through paintings by artists including Konstantinos Parthenis, Giorgos Bouzianis, Nikos Lytras, Yiannis Moralis, Panayiotis Tetsis, Sotiris Sorogas, Alekos Fassianos, Takis Katsoulidis, Christos Karas, Giorgos Rorris and others. The museum is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts & Music, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206, www.thf.gr