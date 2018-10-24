Greece has one of Europe’s lowest vaccination rates, according to a new study published by the European Commission which also found that immunity to measles has been dropping since 2010.



According to the same report, health authorities should do more to deliver accurate information to the public, to counter myths and exchange best practices. The Commission also warns against the spreading of health myths on social media which are said to be fueling complacency and skepticism.



Meanwhile, instead of introducing measures to combat the phenomenon, Greece’s Education Ministry recently issued a circular that effectively allows parents to skip having their children vaccinated. The government’s irresponsible behavior has expanded into the sensitive area of public health.