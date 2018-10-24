A quarter of employed people in Greece describe themselves as sales assistants, farmers or office workers. Civil servants, retail commerce staff (excluding sales assistants) and social service workers also comprise a quarter of the total number of poeple employed, a new report shows.

The overconcentration of workers in certain forms of employment, with half of the total working in just six of the country’s 126 main professional categories, was underscored in the annual report of the Labor Market Diagnosis System presented in Athens on Tuesday.

The scientists who analyzed the findings of the survey used for the report acknowledge that increased job creation may be the local economy’s most positive message in years; however, they note that the categories with the highest numbers remain those of farmers and civil servants, which actually posted an increase in 2015 and 2016.

Data showed that 143,543 private sector salaried jobs were created last year, up 7,285 on 2016. Food services provided the highest number of new jobs from 2014 to 2017, which is hardly surprising given the growing share of tourism-related professions in the economy – although there is increased insecurity as regards working conditions and the seasonal aspect of this category.

