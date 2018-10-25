NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hotel clerk held up at gunpoint

TAGS: Crime

An armed man held up a hotel clerk in northern Athens on Thursday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

According to police, the suspect barged into a hotel located on the Athens-Lamia highway at the suburb of Erithrea at 2 a.m. on Thursday and threatened the receptionist with a gun.

He took an unspecified amount of cash from the reception desk and fled.

Police has launched an investigation to find the suspect.

