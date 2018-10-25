Hotel clerk held up at gunpoint

An armed man held up a hotel clerk in northern Athens on Thursday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



According to police, the suspect barged into a hotel located on the Athens-Lamia highway at the suburb of Erithrea at 2 a.m. on Thursday and threatened the receptionist with a gun.



He took an unspecified amount of cash from the reception desk and fled.



Police has launched an investigation to find the suspect.