Man arrested in suspected illicit tobacco production and trade

Police on Thursday arrested a suspected member of a criminal gang that manufactured, packaged and sold contraband tobacco products in a factory set up in Koropi, east Attica.



Police officers raided the factory where they detained the 52-year-old suspect while he was loading a truck with machinery used to produce the illicit cigarettes.



He was charged with forming a criminal gang and violating Greek customs law, along with a 50-year-old man who was leasing the factory and is still at large.



Authorities estimate that the confiscation prevented an economic damage of approximately 3.7 million euros to state coffers.



The suspect will be led before a prosecutor later in the day, while police is continuing its investigation to locate and arrest other accomplices.