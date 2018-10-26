NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Illegal antiquities seized in Thessaloniki

Crime

Police in Thessaloniki confiscated a treasure trove of valuable ancient objects on Friday after a raiding the home of a 68-year-old man who was charged with illegally trading in antiquities.

Officers seized 14 bronze and silver coins dating back to Roman times, a piece of an iron knife, four bronze belt accessories, eight metallic spherical objects, 18 fragments from clay vases and portrait busts and two metal detectors.

The man was to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor. 

