A Finance Ministry source responded to a Kathimerini question on the decision to grant employees at the ministry a pay rise, arguing that the aim is to increase the salaries of employees who hold high-responsibility positions at supervised entities, such as the Independent Authority of Public Revenue.

The idea was to bring the salaries of newly hired staff up to the level of their peers who had been hired before November 2011, as there have been incidents of employees resigning or avoiding undertaking such positions of high responsibility, the same source claimed.