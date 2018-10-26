Dozens of aftershocks recorded in Zakynthos

Dozens of aftershocks have rattled the Ionian island of Zakynthos and regions further afield following a powerful earthquake on Friday morning.



The Geodynamic Institute of Athens said the largest quake measured 4.0 on the Richter scale.



“Zakynthos was tested by today's earthquake. The island coped, the infrastructure was unharmed, and we tested the operational plan which had prepared three years ago in an excersise conducted on the island,” Efthimios Lekkas, head of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation, said after a coordinating meeting of local officials.



He said he was not concern about the aftershocks, but added they will continue for at least a month.



The main 6.4-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers in the sea 50 km off the coast of Zakynthos. It was felt as far away as Athens, southern Italy, Albania and Libya.

The island’s port was damaged as well as a 15th century monastery, but no major injuries were reported.