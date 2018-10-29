Bernstein Tribute | Athens | October 31

The Athens Concert Hall will be hosting an evening of works for piano by Leonard Bernstein, among others, on Wednesday, October 31, in tribute to the great American composer and marking the centenary of his birth earlier this year. Among the pieces to be performed by acclaimed Greek pianist Nikos Laaris are experts from Bernstein’s “Anniversaries” and “Touches ,” Beethoven’s Six Bagatelles, Op. 126, and Aaron Copeland’s Four Piano Blues, as well as the latter’s “El Salon Mexico” in an arrangement for piano by Bernstein. Tickets, which are available at the Athens Concert Hall’s website (see below), cost 7 to 15 euros, and the concert starts at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, Vasilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali, tel 210.728.233, www.megaron.gr