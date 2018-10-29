Kung Fu Extravaganza | Athens | November 30 - December 2

Handpicked by the great martial arts master, filmmaker, action hero and comedian Jackie Chan, the Long Yun Kung Fu Troupe travels from Beijing to Athens for the first time on November 30 for a run of heart-stopping shows at the Olympic Hall in Galatsi. Tickets start from 5 euros and can be purchased in advance at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.



Olympic Hall, Veikou Avenue, Galatsi