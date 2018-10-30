An increasing number of Greeks are having to deal with the nightmare of having their bank accounts seized by tax authorities over debts or because they are under investigation for tax violations or other financial crimes.

While this is a measure that was introduced to crack down on tax and social security evasion and has been a useful tool for the country’s auditing and collection authorities, it is being abused, and this has resulted in terrible injustices.

This is a measure that is being applied by authorities without reason or restraint, and changes will now have to be made so as to avoid any more injustices being committed against new victims of the system.