Zaev says bill on constitutional revision ready by end of week

The government of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will submit the draft legislation revising the country's constitution by the end of the week, Prime Minister Zorav Zaev said on Monday, according to MIA news agency.



The changes are part of a deal struck with Athens last June to change the country's name to North Macedonia, ending a 27-year-old name dispute.

Zaev said the amendments will include the requests made by the eight lawmakers of the conservative opposition who voted in favor of the changes last week.