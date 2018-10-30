Chamber Music | Athens | October 31

The string quartet of the Athens State Orchestra will be performing works by Bach, Beethoven and Brahms in the stunning setting of the Acropolis Museum's Parthenon Gallery from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31. Admission to the event is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.



Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.900.0900