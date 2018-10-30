Man critically injured in drive-by shooting in Piraeus

A man was seriously injured on Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting near the port of Piraeus apparently involving an assailant wielding an assault rifle.

No details were made public about the victim who was hospitalized at the Tzaneio in a critical condition.

According to sources, the victim has been detained by authorities in the past in connection with cases of extortion and is believed to be linked to recent hits against underworld figures.

Police are also looking into the discovery of a burning van a few blocks away shortly after the incident. It is believed that the van could have been the vehicle used by the assailant and subsequently torched.