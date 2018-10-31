The government is in the final stage of drafting a bill that according to sources will reduce the social security contributions of some 250,000 self-employed professionals, freelancers and farmers.

The measure stems from the pledges Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made last month at the Thessaloniki International Fair and is part of the list that, according to the latest draft budget for 2019, will be applied in the context of the scenario without the pension cuts.

Although the negotiations with the country’s creditors on the issue of the pensions are ongoing, the government is determined to table the amendment for the reduction of contributions, as Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Dimitris Liakos said yesterday the decision to that effect had already been made because “the new era” allows for lasting interventions