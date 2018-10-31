NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek defense minister visits Qatar

TAGS: Defense

Bilateral defense cooperation and developments in the broader region were at the center of talks between Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Dr Khalid bin Mohammad in Doha Wednesday.

Kammenos, who is also head of the Greece’s junior coalition partner, attended an international forum on security and migration.

