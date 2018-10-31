NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

UN envoy meets with Cyprus president in Nicosia

TAGS: Cyprus, Diplomacy

United Nations special envoy Jane Holl Lute met in Nicosia on Wednesday with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and reportedly conveyed a message from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging all parties involved in the Cyprus issue to agree on the terms that will allow the resumption of reunification talks.

Speaking to reporters, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the meeting was “productive.”

Lute arrived in Cyprus on Tuesday night to hold a fresh round of separate meetings with Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 