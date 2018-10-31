UN envoy meets with Cyprus president in Nicosia

United Nations special envoy Jane Holl Lute met in Nicosia on Wednesday with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and reportedly conveyed a message from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging all parties involved in the Cyprus issue to agree on the terms that will allow the resumption of reunification talks.



Speaking to reporters, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the meeting was “productive.”



Lute arrived in Cyprus on Tuesday night to hold a fresh round of separate meetings with Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.