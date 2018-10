A 35-year-old Greek man who was fatally shot by Albanian police in southern Albania last Sunday was not fired at from close range, according to a lawyer representing the victim’s relatives.



In comments to reporters after talking to a Greek coroner who examined the body, the lawyer Konstantinos Giovanopoulos said that the 35-year-old was shot twice in the chest.



According to Giovanopoulos, the coroner Theodoros Vougiouklakis was permitted to examine the body of Konstantinos Katsifas for five minutes.



However, the coroner said that the wounds had been sewn up, meaning that any further investigation would not yield further insights.