Turkey has started work on making its first domestically produced long-range air defense missile system and the first delivery is planned for 2021, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.



Turkey is also purchasing S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia. State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying last week that the installation of the S-400 missile system would begin in October, 2019. [Reuters]