Greece raised 1.14 billion euros in a 26-week treasury bills sale on Wednesday, the Greek Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.



The treasury bills sold at a yield of 0.85 percent, unchanged from the previous similar auction carried out on October 3 this year, according to an e-mailed PDMA press statement.



The country has conducted a monthly treasury bill auction program to cover maturing debts and meet its financing needs since it was shut out of international capital markets in 2010.



