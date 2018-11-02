Nine detained over Argentinean embassy intrusion

Greek police have detained nine persons in connection with an earlier intrusion of an anarchist group into the Argentinean embassy, in central Athens.

About ten people went up to the 3rd floor of the building where the Argentinean embassy, on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue, rang the bell and, upon entering, distributed fliers to the embassy employees and hang a banner from the balcony saying, in Greek, "In Memory of Maldonado" "Solidarity to the Struggle of the Argentinean people” and signed "Anarchist Collective Rouvikonas."

The fliers, which the intruders also scattered in the building's courtyard, had various slogans printed on them, such as “Solidarity to the people of Argentina” (in Greek) and “In Honor of the Memory of Santiago Maldonado,” (in Spanish).

Maldonado was an Argentinean activist who disappeared after a 2017 demonstration and whose body was later found in a river. No signs of violent death were found, but some activist groups insist that foul play was involved.

Rouvikonas (Rubicon) has conducted several such “raids” as well as more violent vandalism assault on foreign diplomatic services to protest policies or events in their respective countries

