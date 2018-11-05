Cypriot president to brief public on Akinci, Lute talks

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will brief the Cypriot public Tuesday in a press conference on his idea for a decentralized federation as a model for reuniting the war-torn island.

Anastasiades had also planned to convene the island’s national council of political parties today to brief leaders on his meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci last week and on talks with United Nations special envoy Jane Holl Lute.

But the meeting has been postponed until November 12 as some party leaders could not make it, according to government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

Anastasiades will update leaders on discussions to connect cell phone networks in the government-controlled areas with the Turkish-occupied north as a confidence-building measure, and present the feedback he has received about his decentralized federation idea from the Greek government and international parties.