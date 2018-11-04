Foreign ministry officials to Erdogan: respect international law

Greek foreign ministry officials said Sunday that respect for international law was the only way to ensure stability in the region.

The officials were responding to aggressive statements made by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier Sunday, during the launching of a new corvette for his country’s Navy.

Erdogan’s remarks were directed mainly at the Republic of Cyprus, which Turkey does not recognize; he warned he would not permit what he called the seizing of natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

“We will not be goaded by Turkey’s bouts of aggressive rhetoric,” the officials said.

[Kathimerini, AP]