Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States are very important and not just for the US itself, but for the entire world and especially the West, where liberal democracy has been facing major challenges of late.

The elections concern all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 state governorships.

The results of these elections will, effectively, determine whether President Donald Trump will continue on the course he has charted since coming to power two years ago or whether he will be halted in his tracks – with all that this entails for the country and the world.

In other words, these elections will determine whether democracy as we have come to know it after the Second World War will continue to function.